A wood 'Tesla' is for sale and more autos stories

Custom vehicle designed to look like the Tesla Cybertruck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
plyber truck rear view

The Plybertruck is a custom Acura SUV. (Rachel Tallon Burge)

PLYBERTRUCK: Tesla parody SUV listed for sale. Continue reading here

LONG HAULER: This Ford truck is most likely to last the longest: Continue reading here

TRAIL HUNTER: The Ford Bronco has an off-road navigation system now. Continue reading here

tesla storage

Three new Teslas have been sitting in shipping containers for 13 years. (Gruber Motor Company)

TESLA TREASURE: 3 brand new 2010 roadsters discovered in a shipping container. Continue reading here

CLEAN MACHINES: Toyota can turn diesel semis into hydrogen powered rigs. Continue reading here

tacoma pedals

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will have a manual transmission. (Toyota)

CLUTCH: The new Toyota Tacoma will have this old-school feature. Continue reading here

RIDE LIKE THE KING: Elvis Presley's last motorcycle is up for auction. Continue reading here

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.