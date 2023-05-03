Famous wooden 'Plybertruck' Tesla parody on sale

The Tesla Cybertruck is still a few months away from going on sale, but there’s a vehicle listed on Facebook Marketplace right now that might tide you over while you wait.

The Plybertruck is a parody of the upcoming pickup that was created to compete in the 2021 Gambler 500 rally.

The event is a lighthearted competition for cheap vehicles, many of which are custom built with a humorous theme.

The Plybertruck started out as a 2001 Acura MDX but has been significantly modified to accommodate a plywood body that is fashioned after the stainless steel Cybertruck’s angular design.

It was originally built by Matt Alber, Jason Simms and CJ Cromwell for the event, with its rear hatchback, side window glass and rear seats removed.

Its current owner, Rachel Tallon Burge, added tractor-style exhaust pipes and a rear spare tire mount.

The Plybertruck has gained a fair bit of internet fame among automotive enthusiasts and draws a crowd on the road.

"Everywhere you go, people take pictures and want to talk to you," she said.

The all-wheel-drive vehicle has 140,000 miles on the odometer, runs fine and rides on a fresh set of all-terrain tires.

"I've never gotten stuck in this thing," its off-roading owner said.

Believe it or not, it is street legal, registered with a clean title, insured and has vanity "PLYBRTK" Arizona license plates that are transferrable to a new owner.

It is listed in Joseph City, Arizona, for an asking price of $2,600, but trades will be considered, including for a quad ATV or 16-foot bass boat.

Coincidentally, Tesla sells a toy Cyberquad ATV, and CEO Elon Musk has said the "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat," but it will still be a while before we find out exactly how long that is.