The new Toyota Tacoma will have this old-school feature

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to be a clutch model for the brand.

The Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. for 17 straight years, even though it hasn't been fully redesigned since 2005.

It's finally getting a long-awaited overhaul, however, and will be all-new next year.

But it's keeping one very old-school feature.

THE NEW TOYOTA TACOMA HAS A CLEVER CAMPSITE FEATURE

Toyota has confirmed that the Tacoma will continue to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission, making it the only light duty pickup to offer the feature.

Many Tacoma buyers who use their trucks off-road prefer the control and fun driving experience provided by a stick-shift.

Details on the transmission and the rest of the drivetrain have not been revealed, but Toyota previously confirmed that a hybrid model will be available.

If the i-FORCE MAX hybrid is similar to the one in the full-size Toyota Tundra, it will be positioned more as a powerful option, rather than one focused primarily on fuel economy.

The Tacoma will also be offered in a new Trailhunter trim that's inspired by custom overlanding trucks designed for extreme off-road driving.

The Tacoma will be revealed on May 19, but Toyota has released several images showing its silhouette that confirm it will come in two cabin sizes.

Renderings of the truck were also discovered on a Brazilian patent website and tacitly confirmed as authentic by Toyota in a press release making light of the situation.