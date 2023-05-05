Expand / Collapse search
Toyota
Published

The new Toyota Tacoma will have this old-school feature

New midsize pickup debuts May 19

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Prius of pickups

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is expected to be a clutch model for the brand.

The Tacoma has been the best-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. for 17 straight years, even though it hasn't been fully redesigned since 2005.

It's finally getting a long-awaited overhaul, however, and will be all-new next year.

But it's keeping one very old-school feature.

THE NEW TOYOTA TACOMA HAS A CLEVER CAMPSITE FEATURE

tacoma pedals

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with a six-speed manual transmission. (Toyota)

Toyota has confirmed that the Tacoma will continue to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission, making it the only light duty pickup to offer the feature.

Many Tacoma buyers who use their trucks off-road prefer the control and fun driving experience provided by a stick-shift.

tacoma trd pro

Toyota has confirmed the Tacoma will be offered with a hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

Details on the transmission and the rest of the drivetrain have not been revealed, but Toyota previously confirmed that a hybrid model will be available.

If the i-FORCE MAX hybrid is similar to the one in the full-size Toyota Tundra, it will be positioned more as a powerful option, rather than one focused primarily on fuel economy.

The Tacoma will also be offered in a new Trailhunter trim that's inspired by custom overlanding trucks designed for extreme off-road driving.

tacoma teaser

The Tacoma will come in two body styles and several configurations. (Toyota)

The Tacoma will be revealed on May 19, but Toyota has released several images showing its silhouette that confirm it will come in two cabin sizes.

tacoma front

Renderings of the Tacoma were posted on a Brazilian patent website. (Toyota)

toyota tacoma teaser

Toyota made light of the patent leak with this image that apparently shows the new truck parked in the distance out of focus. (Toyota)

Renderings of the truck were also discovered on a Brazilian patent website and tacitly confirmed as authentic by Toyota in a press release making light of the situation.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.