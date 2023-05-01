Expand / Collapse search
Elvis Presley's $800,000 Harley-Davidson is up for auction

1976 Bicentennial model was the last motorcycle Presley purchased

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
If you ever wanted to know what it felt like to be "The King" of the road, now's your chance.

The last motorcycle Elvis Presley ever purchased is being auctioned this month.

But you might have to break a record to buy it.

Along with his Cadillacs, Continentals and other classic cars, Presley owned many motorcycles during his lifetime.

elvis motorcycle

Elvis owned several Harley-Davidsons. (Mecum Auctions and Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

He bought the 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide coming up for auction in Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 11 of that year and shipped it to his Graceland home, where he died just over 12 months later on Aug. 16.

elvis harley

Presley had the bike finished with a custom paint job. (Mecum Auctions)

The 1200cc bike features a custom black and blue paint job ordered by Presley and currently shows just 1,261 miles on its odometer.

It is one of just 750 special Bicentennial models that were built to celebrate the USA's 200th birthday, making it a collectible even without the celebrity connection.

elvis harley logo

The  1976 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide Bicentennial is one of 750 like it. (Mecum Auctions)

But Presley's ownership definitely makes it worth more than the rest.

Presley sold it to a Harley-Davidson dealer three months before he died, and it was purchased by a hotel owner in the summer resort town of Wildwood, New Jersey, where it was put on display.

elvis registration

Elvis Aaron Presley's middle name is misspelled on the original registration form. (Mecum Auctions)

It changed hands privately a few more times before ending up at the Pioneer Auto Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, in 1983, where it was part of the collection until it was auctioned in 2019 for $800,000.

That's about 40 times what similar bikes are worth and close to the all-time record auction sale for a motorcycle, which now stands at $935,000 for a 1908 Harley-Davidson "strap tank" that was sold at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas this January.

elvis harley rear

The Harley-Davidson was last sold at auction in 2019 for $800,000. (Mecum Auctions)

Presley's bike is now set to cross the block at Mecum's Indianapolis auction on May 20.

Mecum isn't speculating on what it will sell for with a pre-auction valuation, but it will certainly be a kingly price.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.