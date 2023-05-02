Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ford's new navigation system leads drivers off the road ... on purpose

Bronco Trail App designed for the SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Bronco was built for off-roading, and now there is a new way to help you do that with it.

Ford is launching a new Bronco Trail App that includes directions to over 18,000 miles of off-pavement trails in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The app works on Apple and Android smartphones and displays the maps through the Bronco's infotainment system display.

The 1,200 different trails have been professionally curated, and the app provides details including their length and difficulty.

bronco trail pass

The Bronco Trail App is free to use for Bronco owners. (Ford)

Points of interest are marked along the way, and users can drop their own pins for future reference.

The maps can be downloaded, so they still work if the cellular connection is lost.

bronco video

Video can be shot with a smartphone and synced to the app data. (Ford)

If the phone is secured in a mount, several of which are compatible with attachment points that are built into the top of the Bronco's dashboard, the camera can be used to record video that is synced to the app and overlaid with information including engine speed, elevation and the degrees of pitch and roll as the vehicle drives along.

The video can then be shared with other users and via social media.

bronco app screen

The Trail App covers 18,000 miles of off-pavement roads. (Ford)

The app is free and linked to a FordPass account, and it will be updated with additional features.

It is the latest salvo in the escalating Ford Bronco v Jeep Wrangler battle.

The updated 2024 Wrangler is offering the similar Trails Offroad app that covers a selection of trails and has a library of built-in trail guide videos.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.