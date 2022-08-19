This is probably when the last V8 muscle car will be built

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The end of the classic muscle car era is approaching as quickly as they go screaming down drag strips.

Dodge has announced that it will end production of its V8-powered Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replace them with a new all-electric car.

The Charger Daytona SRT will be more powerful and quicker than any of the brand's gasoline-fueled cars and is even equipped with an "exhaust" system that works like a pipe organ to provide the expected auditory experience.

But just as Dodge is getting out of the business of burning rubber with gasoline, Ford will be releasing a new next-generation Mustang that it promises will have a V8 engine and six-speed manual transmission.

It is possible a hybrid model will be available, but the Mustang coupe is not going all-electric anytime soon, unlike the Mustang Mach-E SUV that shares its name.

AutoForecast Solutions told Fox News Digital that it expects Ford will build the new Mustang through 2029.

That six-year run would actually be shorter than the current car's, which will have been on the market for nine years, with an update in the middle, before the new one goes on sale.

Ford has not confirmed how long the new car will be sold.

That is not to say Ford won't introduce an all-electric Mustang sports car to sell alongside it before then, but the investments being made in the factory that will build the internal combustion engine version suggest it will be produced for several years.

As for Chevrolet, the Camaro has not seen many updates over the past few years and has fallen to a distant third in the muscle car sales race.

With GM's commitment to become an all-electric automaker, it is likely that the current car will be the last with an internal combustion engine, and AutoForecast Solutions says there are no known plans to replace it with an electric car along the lines of the Charger Daytona SRT.