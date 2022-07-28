'Stunning' 2024 Ford Mustang revealed in new renderings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2024 Ford Mustang will be revealed soon.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed that the all-new pony car will make its debut at the North American International Detroit Auto Show in September.

"It is a stunning car, and I'm so excited to share it with the world," Farley said on the automaker's second-quarter earnings call.

Official details on the seventh-generation Mustang have yet to be announced, but a teaser animation released in June promises that it will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The clip's audio track also included the signature sound of a V8 engine revving.

Ford has not shown any images of the car itself, but camouflaged prototypes have been spotted on public roads that offer an idea of its overall shape.

It clearly retains the Mustang's classic long hood, short deck profile.

A photograph of one with less of a disguise was also secretly taken inside a Ford facility, and an artist who contributes to the Mustang7G fan website has used the available information to create renderings of what the car may look like when the wraps come off.

They only show the front of the car, but have been created to depict both the V8-powered GT with fog lamps and the turbocharged four-cylinder EcoBoost model.

It will not take long to find out how close the images are to the real thing as the Mustang is set to come prancing onto the stage during the Detroit Auto Show's media day on September 14.