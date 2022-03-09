Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Electric
Published

Volkswagen Microbus reborn as ID. Buzz electric minivan

ID. Buzz coming to U.S. in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos Video

Test drive: 2022 Volkswagen Taos

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos effectively replaces the Golf in the automaker's lineup, and Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says its a big little SUV.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The bus is back and bringing some buzz with it.

The VW ID. Buzz draws inspiration from the classic Microbus.

The VW ID. Buzz draws inspiration from the classic Microbus. (Volkswagen)

Five years after it was previewed with a concept vehicle at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, the final production version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been revealed.

The ID. Buzz is roughly the same size as an ID. 4.

The ID. Buzz is roughly the same size as an ID. 4. (Volkswagen)

The all-electric minivan features throwback styling inspired by the classic VW Microbus and is built on the same platform as the ID. 4 SUV.

The ID. Buzz offers up to three rows of seating.

The ID. Buzz offers up to three rows of seating. (Volkswagen)

The initial model is about the same length as the compact ID. 4, but a long-wheelbase version will be introduced when the ID. Buzz goes on sale in the U.S. in 2024.

The ID. Buzz interior features modern styling and a mix of recycled and vegan materials.

The ID. Buzz interior features modern styling and a mix of recycled and vegan materials. (Volkswagen)

The European model features a 82 kWh battery pack and 201 hp electric motor driving the rear wheels, much like the original rear-engine Microbus.

The ID. Buzz will be available with several seating configurations.

The ID. Buzz will be available with several seating configurations. (Volkswagen)

Its official driving range has not yet been announced, but the ID. 4 with the same battery and powertrain is rated for 260 miles between charges in the U.S.

VW will also sell an ID. Buzz cargo model.

VW will also sell an ID. Buzz cargo model. (Volkswagen)

The ID. Buzz's curved-box body can accommodate up to three rows of seating and there is also a cargo model with 137 cubic feet of cargo space. The modern styling is trimmed with a mix of recycled and vegan materials.

The ID. Buzz cargo version can fit two European pallets inside.

The ID. Buzz cargo version can fit two European pallets inside. (Volkswagen)

A full suite of electronic driver aids will be offered that includes a lane-keeping system that uses "swarm data" gathered from other vehicles to help guide the vehicle within a lane.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the U.S. version will be revealed next year.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos