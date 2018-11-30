'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe is auctioning his 1962 VW van

Mike Wolfe of “American Pickers” makes a living collecting all sorts of things, but when it comes to cars, he has a soft spot for old Volkswagens.

He’s purchased more than a few Bugs and Buses over the years, and not just to flip. He’s often spotted driving them on the show and around Tennessee.

He does put them up for sale now and then, though, and currently has one listed on Ebay.

It’s a 1962 Type 2 double-door panel van with plenty of patina and just a little rust through at the roof seam. It’s not fully restored, but it runs fine thanks to a rebuild of its 40 hp engine by specialists Brothers VW Machine and a remanufactured Type 3 transmission from Rancho. It rides on a lowered suspension and comes equipped with a roof rack.

Along with the Ebay auction, which runs through Dec. 3 (and had a high bid of $19,788.88 at the time of this writing), it’s also listed for sale on TheSamba.com for $30,000.

Maybe Wolfe can use the proceeds to buy one of the retro-styled electric and autonomous cargo vans VW revealed at the L.A. Auto Show and hopes to have on sale by 2022.

