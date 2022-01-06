Groovy: Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus reboot to debut March 9

Start tie-dyeing those T-shirts.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed on Twitter that the production version of the Microbus-inspired ID.Buzz electric van will be debuted on March 9.

"The legend returns on 03/09/22!"

Volkswagen hasn't released details on the reveal event, but recently displayed a prototype of the vehicle done up in a psychedelic wrap to disguise its finer features.

Full details on the ID.Buzz have not been revealed, but it will be offered in retail and commercial versions with either rear-wheel-drive like the original Microbus or all-wheel-drive and a driving range of up to 300 miles per charge.

It will also feature a semi-autonomous driving system and be used for a fully-autonomous ride hailing service with technology from Argo AI, a self-driving vehicle company that it co-owns with Ford.

The first ID.Buzz vehicles will go on sale in Europe this year, but U.S. customers will have to wait until 2023 to get their groove back.