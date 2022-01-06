Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Volkswagen
Published

Groovy: Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus reboot to debut March 9

Electric minivan goes on sale in the U.S. in 2023

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Return of the VW Microbus Video

Return of the VW Microbus

Head designer Klaus Bischoff explains why VW's futuristic self-driving electric van has a retro look

Start tie-dyeing those T-shirts.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed on Twitter that the production version of the Microbus-inspired ID.Buzz electric van will be debuted on March 9.

"The legend returns on 03/09/22!"

The production VW ID.Buzz has been teased wearing a psychedelic disguise.

The production VW ID.Buzz has been teased wearing a psychedelic disguise. (VW)

Volkswagen hasn't released details on the reveal event, but recently displayed a prototype of the vehicle done up in a psychedelic wrap to disguise its finer features.

The ID.Buzz prototype show car leaned heavily into the retro look.

The ID.Buzz prototype show car leaned heavily into the retro look. (Volkswagen)

Full details on the ID.Buzz have not been revealed, but it will be offered in retail and commercial versions with either rear-wheel-drive like the original Microbus or all-wheel-drive and a driving range of up to 300 miles per charge.

A self-driving ID.Buzz ride-hailing vehicle will use technology from Argo AI.

A self-driving ID.Buzz ride-hailing vehicle will use technology from Argo AI. (Volkswagen)

It will also feature a semi-autonomous driving system and be used for a fully-autonomous ride hailing service with technology from Argo AI, a self-driving vehicle company that it co-owns with Ford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first ID.Buzz vehicles will go on sale in Europe this year, but U.S. customers will have to wait until 2023 to get their groove back.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos