These vehicles are most likely to make it to 250,000 miles

If you're looking for a vehicle that is in it for the long haul, you would be smart to check out a large truck or SUV.

Online car marketplace iSeeCars analyzed millions of sales to determine the models built for a minimum of 10 of the past 20 years that had the most examples with very high mileage to determine their "potential lifespan." The top 10 all had at least 1% reach 244,000 miles or more.

"What we see is a list of highly-durable vehicles, capable of more than a quarter-million miles of use if properly maintained," iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said.

"And to be clear, this study isn’t reporting the maximum lifespan of these vehicles. This is simply a measure of current odometer readings. Most of these cars are still in use and going strong."

Eight of the top 10 were trucks and SUVs, with Toyota taking six of the spots.

The full-size Sequoia SUV was number one, with 1% reaching a minimum of 295,500 miles, while the Toyota Land Cruiser was not far behind at 280,236 miles.

Toyota's Prius and Avalon were the only two "cars" on the list, ranking sixth and ninth, respectively.

Here's a look at the full top 10 from the iSeeCars report:

1. Toyota Sequoia: 296,509

2. Toyota Land Cruiser: 280,236

3. Chevrolet Suburban: 265,732

4. Toyota Tundra: 256,022

5. GMC Yukon XL: 252,360

6. Toyota Prius: 250,601

7. Chevrolet Tahoe: 250,338

8. Honda Ridgeline: 248,669

9. Toyota Avalon: 245,710

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid: 244,994

Only two eclectic vehicles qualified for the study, the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S. Older versions had relatively short driving ranges, but that did not keep some owners from racking up some miles. The Tesla's 1% average was 133,998 and the Nissan's 98,081.