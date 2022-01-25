The 2023 Toyota Sequoia SUV is a monster hybrid SUV

The Toyota Sequoia is about to give up its "oldest SUV" title in a big way.

The current model that’s been on sale since 2008 is being replaced by an all-new full-size truck built on the same platform that underpins the latest Tundra pickup and Lexus LX and is set to match up against vehicles like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Jeep Wagoneer.

The 2023 Sequoia comes standard with a hybrid powertrain that nestles an electric motor between its turbocharged V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission and puts out a combined 437 horsepower and 583 lb.-ft. of torque.

Its official fuel economy hasn’t been announced, but the electric motor is the primary driver at speeds up to 18 mph and the hybrid setup promises to improve on the outgoing Sequoia’s 381 hp V8, which delivers a combined 14-15 mpg.

Five trim levels (SR5, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone) will be offered, all with three rows of seating and a sliding and reclining third row.

Unlike its competition from the American brands, the San Antonio-built Sequoia features a solid rear axle with coil springs instead of a fully independent suspension. Its towing capacity is 9,000 pounds and a set of load-leveling rear air springs is available.

Four-wheel-drive is optional across the lineup and standard on the TRD Pro, which also gets underbody protection, a locking rear differential and an upgraded suspension and a package of off-road-focused electronic traction management systems.

All grades get blind spot warning systems and Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of electronic driver aids, including automatic emergency brakes, adaptive cruise control and a lance tracing feature that uses the lane markers and vehicle ahead to actively keep it centered in a lane. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and either an 8-inch or 14-inch infotainment system display along with a variety of available camera configurations and a video rearview mirror.

Pricing will be announced closer to when deliveries begin this summer, but the 2022 Sequoia starts at $51,995.