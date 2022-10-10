This is the most popular used car color in the USA

The choice of a car color is pretty much black and white.

Literally, for the most shoppers.

A new study by online car marketplace iSeeCars looked at over six million used car sales this year to determine the most common colors of vehicles sold in the U.S.

The study found that 25.8.% of the vehicles sold were white and 22.3% black.

Gray and silver rounded out the top four at 18.4% and 12.1%, respectively, helping to explain why America's parking lots tend to be relatively monochromatic.

Blue was the most popular non-grayscale color on the list at 9.6%, followed by red at 8.6%.

No other color amounted for more than brown's .9%, with yellow's .1% result at the bottom of the 13 color list.

The results are similar to the latest global paint color popularity report from paint manufacturer Axalta, which had the same top seven as the iseecars.com list.

"White’s popularity can be attributed to it being one of the easiest colors to maintain, and because it is a common color for fleet and rental vehicles, white is prevalent in the used car market," Karl Brauer, iSeeCars Executive Analyst, said.

Brauer added that black is often offered on special edition models, while consumers may prefer gray and silver because they are practical colors, yet are slightly more novel than white and black."

White or black topped the list in every individual state, with white taking 36 and black 14, while West Virginia had the most non-grayscale cars sold at 28.1%, followed by Vermont at 27% and Wyoming at 26.6%.

As far as what the cars were selling for, a recent previous report from iseecars.com discovered that brown cars have the highest depreciation over three years at 17.38%, with black (16.1%) and white (15.5%) also below the overall average of 15%.

Silver (14.8%) and gray (14.3%) were just above average, while yellow cars depreciated the least at 4.5% thanks in part to their scarcity the fact that they are typically higher end and limited edition models.

"Because yellow vehicles are so novel in the secondhand marketplace, people are willing to pay a premium for them," Brauer said.