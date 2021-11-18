Expand / Collapse search
Russian-made Bremach 4x4 SUV debuts at LA Auto Show for $27K

Budget SUV aims to compete with Toyota, Ford and Jeep

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
While other automakers were debuting electric cars at the L.A. Auto Show a new company to the U.S. called Bremach unveiled something a bit more old school.

The Bremach 4x4 SUV debuted at the L.A. Auto Show.

The Bremach 4x4 SUV debuted at the L.A. Auto Show. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022 Bremach 4x4 SUV is a Russian-made truck the company plans to sell at a starting price of $26,405, making it by far the cheapest vehicle of its kind.

Bremach originally planned to call it the Taos, but Volkswagen beat it to market with a model using that name. It's set to compete against the dwindling number of body-on-frame midsize SUVs available today, which is limited to the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

The Bremach is based on the Russian UAZ Patriot.

The Bremach is based on the Russian UAZ Patriot. (Bremach)

It's not an all-new vehicle, but an updated and homologated version of the UAZ Patriot, which has been on sale since 2005. Bremach specializes in military and commercial trucks globally and plans to add the later to the U.S. lineup in the future.

Final specifications are still being worked out, but the plan is to offer it with a standard 4x4 system with a low range transfer case, a GM 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 150 hp, while a V8 option is in the works.

Bremach plans to add the Brio pickup to the lineup at a later date.

Bremach plans to add the Brio pickup to the lineup at a later date. (Bremach)

Bremach is currently taking reservations for the truck with a $100 deposit and is offering 5 year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and 10 year/120,000-mile powertrain warranties to help buyers overcome any hesitancy.

The company is still in the process of establishing franchised dealer and service networks, but is aiming to begin deliveries sometime in 2022.

