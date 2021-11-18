Russian-made Bremach 4x4 SUV debuts at LA Auto Show for $27K

While other automakers were debuting electric cars at the L.A. Auto Show a new company to the U.S. called Bremach unveiled something a bit more old school.

The 2022 Bremach 4x4 SUV is a Russian-made truck the company plans to sell at a starting price of $26,405, making it by far the cheapest vehicle of its kind.

Bremach originally planned to call it the Taos, but Volkswagen beat it to market with a model using that name. It's set to compete against the dwindling number of body-on-frame midsize SUVs available today, which is limited to the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

It's not an all-new vehicle, but an updated and homologated version of the UAZ Patriot, which has been on sale since 2005. Bremach specializes in military and commercial trucks globally and plans to add the later to the U.S. lineup in the future.

Final specifications are still being worked out, but the plan is to offer it with a standard 4x4 system with a low range transfer case, a GM 6-speed automatic transmission and a 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 150 hp, while a V8 option is in the works.

Bremach is currently taking reservations for the truck with a $100 deposit and is offering 5 year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper and 10 year/120,000-mile powertrain warranties to help buyers overcome any hesitancy.

The company is still in the process of establishing franchised dealer and service networks, but is aiming to begin deliveries sometime in 2022.