2022 Volkswagen Taos SUV revealed to replace your Golf

Volkswagen is downsizing its SUV lineup … again.

The all-new 2022 VW Taos revealed on Tuesday is practically the same size as the original 2009 Tiguan, which was replaced by the larger current version in 2016.

Since then, models like the Hyundai Venue and Chevrolet Trailblazer have been filling the segment that the Taos now enters with a 158 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and the choice of front- or all-wheel-drive.

The Taos features styling in line with the rest of the VW lineup, with a few added touches to give it a slightly rugged appearance. Its 28.1 cubic-feet of cargo space is large for the segment.

The Taos may end up effectively replacing mainstream Golf models in showrooms. VW has so far only confirmed that it will offer the high performance GTI and R models when the next generation Golf arrives for 2022 as car buyers continue to migrate from hatchback cars to small SUVs.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but is expected to be around $22,000 when the Taos goes on sale next summer. Three trim levels will be available, as well as a package of electronic driver aids that includes automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control, optional across the lineup at a yet to be disclosed price.

