Fisker Ocean electric SUV sets sail at L.A. Auto Show

Compact SUV will compete with Tesla Model Y

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Fisker Ocean was revealed in its final production form at the L.A. Auto Show on Wednesday.

Henrik Fisker introduced the Fisker Ocean at the L.A. Auto Show.

Henrik Fisker introduced the Fisker Ocean at the L.A. Auto Show. (Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The compact electric SUV will have a starting price of $37,499 when it goes on sale late next year.

That's for a 275 hp front-wheel-drive Sport model with an estimated range of 250 miles per charge. A 540 hp all-wheel-drive Ultra will be also available for $49,999 with a 340-mile range, while a top of the line $68,999 Extreme trim will have a 550 hp all-wheel-drivetrain, 350-mile range and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to Fisker.

The Fisker Ocean is a five-passenger compact SUV.

The Fisker Ocean is a five-passenger compact SUV. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Fisker will also offer it through a lease program with scheduled maintenance included starting at $379 monthly that requires a $2,999 down payment, but can be cancelled at any time without additional penalties and has a 30,000-mile annual allowance. Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said the plan is to re-lease returned vehicles for up to 12 years before they are sent through a recycling program.

The Ocean features a body and cabin that was designed by Fisker and is built on an battery-powered platform developed by auto industry supplier Magna, which will manufacture the complete vehicle at its factory in Graz, Austria.

The Ocean Extreme will have a solar roof that can generate up to 2,000 miles of electricity annually.

The Ocean Extreme will have a solar roof that can generate up to 2,000 miles of electricity annually. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Among its unique features include a solar roof that Fisker said can provide up to 2,000 miles worth of electricity annually, an infotainment system screen that can rotate from portrait to landscape orientation and a California mode that simultaneously opens the sunroof and all of the windows, including the one on the tailgate and small rear quarter windows that Fisker said were designed for dogs to stick their noses out of.

Fisker is selling the Ocean direct to consumers and will provide service through partnerships with existing networks.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos