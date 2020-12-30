Russian-designed Bremach Taos SUV coming to US for $26G

One of America’s newest trucks is literally old-school.

Italian commercial truck brand Bremach has announced plans to begin selling a Russian-designed 4x4 SUV in the U.S. sometime in 2021.

The Bremach Taos is a rebadged version of the UAZ Patriot that first hit the market in 2005 and is similar in size to the Jeep Cherokee.

However, the Taos is a true body on frame truck like the Toyota 4Runner that’s been updated with the modern safety systems required to make it street legal in the U.S.

Final assembly is set to take place in California with prices starting at $26,405, not including delivery fees.

OFFICIAL: TOYOTA LAND CRUISER DEAD IN 2021

That gets you a Taos with a four-wheel-drive system that includes a two-speed transfer case, a six-speed automatic transmission and 150 horsepower 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine that’s covered by a 10-year/120,000-mile warranty, while the rest of the vehicle gets 5 years and 60,000 miles of coverage.

Details on the start of production and dealer network have not been announced, but Bremach is currently accepting reservations with a $100 deposit.

The Taos will be followed by a pickup called the Brio that is currently listed for $27,882.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP