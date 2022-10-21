Review: The 2023 Hyundai Palisade was rebooted for the better
Three-row SUV gets updated tech and style
The Hyundai Palisade has been one of the brand’s most popular and highly acclaimed models since it went on sale in 2020, and now it’s been updated for 2023 with a few significant upgrades to keep it near the top of the three-row crossover SUV segment.
The Palisade’s exterior was given a light refresh with a new grille and rear fascia, while the interior received a similarly subtle makeover and was dressed with higher quality materials.
Starting prices range from $36,545 to $52,395 across five trim levels that all offer the choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and come with either seven or eight passenger seating.
A new mid-level Palisade XRT brings rugged styling with faux skid plates, rocker panel protection and dark finish trim, but remains mechanically identical to the other models with 7.9-inches of ground clearance that’s fine for dirt roads and snow, but doesn’t add anything to make it a hardcore off-roader.
TEST DRIVE: 2022 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5
The Palisade's 291 horsepower V6 and eight-speed transmission carry over from the outgoing version. Highway fuel economy has been improved from 26 to 27 mpg with front-wheel-drive and from 24 to 25 mpg with all-wheel-drive, which matches up well to most of its competitors, but trails the Toyota Highlander Hybrid's combined 35/34 mpg rating by a wide margin.
All Palisades are rated to tow up to 5,000 pounds, but the all-wheel-drive versions get a special Tow Mode for the drivetrain programmed to hold on to gears longer and shift less often when pulling a heavy load.
New features include an available WiFi hotspot, USB-C ports throughout the cabin, heated third row seats and a massaging driver’s seat. Its overall comfort and refinement remain among the best in class, both around town and on the highway.
THE MOST EFFICIENT GASOLINE-POWERED VEHICLE MIGHT SURPRISE YOU
There are adult amounts of legroom in all three rows, and the cargo area is big enough for a few bags even with the third-row seats in their upright position. Below it, you’ll find a particularly deep wheelbarrow storage area.
A 360-degree camera on top models displays on the standard 12-inch infotainment system, spot monitoring cameras that pop up in the instrument panel and Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assistant lane centering cruise control and the Hyundai Digital Key turns a smartphone or smartwatch into a key that can be sent to other devices.
But it’s the regular keyfob that lets you drive the Palisade in a very different way.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
It’s used for the Remote Smart Parking Assist feature that can pull the Palisade into or out of a tight parking space while you’re standing nearby, but it’s much nicer being in it.
----------
2023 Hyundai Palisade
Base price: $36,545
As tested: $52,310
Type: 4-door, 7-passenger all-wheel-drive SUV
Engine: 3.8-liter V6
Power: 291 hp, 262 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
MPG: 19 city/25 hwy