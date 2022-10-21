Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Missouri town giving away free steering wheel locks in response to spike in Kia, Hyundai car thefts

Police are giving residents free steering wheels in hope to curb Hyundai and Kia thefts

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
A suspect was caught on camera carjacking a mother and her teenage daughter in their Philadelphia driveway last week Video

A suspect was caught on camera carjacking a mother and her teenage daughter in their Philadelphia driveway last week

A suspect was seen carjacking a mother and her teenage daughter in their Philadelphia driveway last week.

A Missouri town is partnering with Hyundai USA to offer free steering wheel locks in an attempt to curb rampant Hyundai and Kia thefts.

Thefts of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles have increased substantially this year in Calverton Park, Missouri, and nationwide.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 142 Hyundai and 145 Kia vehicles were stolen last month. In comparison, only two Hyundai and seven Kia cars were stolen in September 2021.

TEXAS THIEF TAKES OFF WITH SKELTON ZIPTIED TO ROCKING CHAIR

An anti-theft steering wheel lock. 

An anti-theft steering wheel lock.  (Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hyundai and Kia vehicles do not have smart key technology, which makes them easy targets for thieves.

In addition, some Hyundai and Kia vehicles' back windows are not connected to the car's security system, allowing thieves to break the windows without causing an alarm to go off.

A Kia optima's steering wheel inside a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill.

A Kia optima's steering wheel inside a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

The Calverton Park Police Department is giving the locks free to residents who own one of the brands and do not have an engine immobilizer. Residents will need to bring documentation of owning a Hyundai or a Kia vehicle.

Residents can reach out to the City Clerk's office at (314) 524-1212 to register for a free steering wheel lock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Supplies are limited and are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 