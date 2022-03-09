The most efficient gasoline-powered vehicle might surprise you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gasoline-powered vehicles are going through a rough patch.

All-time gas price records are being set every day as the invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions placed on Russian oil trickle down to the pump.

Trucks and large SUVs are being hit hardest, with a fill-up costing $100 and more in some places, but there are a few vehicles out that aren't electric, but are still very economical.

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is the biggest family car that gets 35 mpg, the Toyota Sienna hybrid minivan as rated 36 mpg, and the new Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup is rated at 37 mpg.

Even at $4.25 per gallon, the average driver will need to spend just $150 or so each month to drive them and $5 gasoline would push that to $180.

A compact car like the Toyota Corolla Hybrid costs just $105 monthly to drive, thanks to its 52 mpg rating, and the 56 mpg Toyota Prius brings that below $100. However, despite the Prius' reputation as the granddaddy of hybrids it's not even the most fuel efficient vehicle.

That title belongs to the Hyundai Ioniq, which is a four-door hatchback like the Prius, but has a fuel economy rating of 59 mpg, the most of any car ever sold in the U.S. that doesn't get plugged in. It costs just $92 to fill up every four weeks and also has a base price of $24,645, which makes it one of the most affordable cars on sale today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just don't confuse it with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 compact SUV, which is an all-electric model that eliminates concerns about gas prices, but starts at $44,895.