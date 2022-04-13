2023 Hyundai Palisade fortified with bolder styling and new tech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Hyundai Palisade has been redesigned for 2023 with a more square-jawed look that adds a little toughness to the three-row family SUV.

A boxier grille and reshaped lights create a bolder presence that's further enhanced on a newly available XRT model that adds dark trim, faux skid plates and rugged rocker panels below the doors and black roof rails. The powertrain remains a 291 hp V6 with eight-speed automatic transmission and either front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

Interior updates include a larger 12-inch central touchscreen infotainment system display, a built-in WiFi hotspot, a switch from USB-A to USB-C ports and an available wireless charger that's three times faster than the one it replaces. Heated third row seats are now included on some trims and owners can use their smartphone or Apple Watch as a key.

The Palisade can also be equipped with a robust suite of electronic driver aids that includes emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with automatic lane centering and a remote parking feature that allows it to be pulled into or out of a space remotely by using the keyfob in close proximity to the vehicle.

Pricing has not yet been announced, but the 2023 Palisade is set to go on sale in the second half of this year.