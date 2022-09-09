Rare 'Vietnam' 1967 Ford Mustang auctioned to raise money for veterans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This pony roamed a long way from home.

A 1967 Ford Mustang that spent its first few years in Vietnam has been auctioned for a large amount.

The green car was one of five built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, factory that were shipped to South Vietnam that year. It was the only fastback in the bunch.

It was originally destined for Germany and stripped of the Mustang name so that it could be sold as a T-5 because Ford did not own the rights to "Mustang" in the country at the time.

Instead, it was purchased by the U.S. government for use by the head of the Navy Defense Contractors in Vietnam, according to Autoevolution.

It was equipped with a 289 cubic-inch V8 and a heavy-duty export suspension.

After two years, it was sold to a 98th division paratrooper named Ron Cain, who drove it in Vietnam for another two years. During that time, a River Rat decal was applied to rear window, the logo of the famed Mekong patrol.

Cain brought it back to Florida with him, and it stayed in the family until he sold it in the 1980s.

YouTuber Dennis Collins purchased it from that owner and offered it at a Worldwide Auctioneers of Auburn, Indiana, event last week, where it sold for $145,600. All proceeds will go toward the J. Kruse Education Center Career Coaching Academy to provide scholarships for "veterans transitioning out of service into individually meaningful and purposeful careers."