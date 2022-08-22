The V8 Ford Mustang is going extinct and this is who bought the first of the last ones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford Mustang was one of the first pony cars when it went on sale in 1964, and it looks like it will be the last that runs on gas.

The seventh-generation Mustang is scheduled to be revealed at the Detroit Auto Show on September 14.

Ford said it will have a V8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, despite the company and automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles.

Its crosstown rival Dodge has already announced it will stop building V8-powered cars at the end of next year, replacing them with the battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT.

THE DODGE CHARGER DAYTONA SRT IS A ‘BADA--’ MUSCLE CAR THAT SCREAMS LIKE A BANSHEE

GM has not said anything official about the future of the Chevrolet Camaro, which has faded to a distant third in the pony car sales race, but the automaker has committed to an all-electric future.

The Mustang is the heart and soul of Ford, however, and the last car model it sells in the United States.

According to Autoforecast Solutions, it will likely continue offering it with internal combustion engines through 2029, but it sounds like that will definitely be the end of the road.

‘STUNNING’ 2024 FORD MUSTANG REVEALED IN NEW RENDERINGS

As for who is even excited about it, there is at least one person, and his name is on the car.

"Of course I am," Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford told Motor Trend last week.

"I can't lie. The day that we will roll off—and it will happen in my lifetime—the last internal combustion, stick shift Mustang, I'll have a tear in my eye. I will,"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford has previously said the Mustang is his favorite car, and he confirmed he's already put his order in for the first of the new generation models that will be built at the company's Flat Rock Assembly plant next year.

"You bet," he said.