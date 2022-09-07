Purebred pony car? New Ford Mustang won't be a hybrid, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The new Ford Mustang is going to be a good old-fashioned pony car.

Ford has already confirmed that the 2024 Mustang, set to be revealed next week, will be available with a V8 engine and a six-speed manual transmission, but what it will not have is perhaps more interesting.

The automaker's former CEO, Mark Fields, said in 2017 that the next seventh-generation Mustang would be available as a hybrid and Ford dealers last year were told one would be on sale in 2025, according to Automotive News.

Ford filed a patent in 2019 for a unique powertrain setup that featured two electric motors mounted to the sides of a V8 engine that would provide a vehicle with all-wheel-drive hybrid power, and an engineer who has since left the company also listed work on both four-cylinder and V8 hybrid powertrain for the Mustang on his LinkedIn resume, although he removed the word "hybrid" after it was discovered and reported on.

Now sources familiar with the program tell Automotive News that the hybrid model has been scrapped along with plans for an all-wheel-drive version.

Ford has not responded to a request for reaction to the report from Fox News Digital, but typically does not comment on speculation about future product.

The Mustang is looking to be the last of the internal combustion engine pony cars, with the Dodge Challenger being replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT next year and the slow-selling Chevrolet Camaro's future cloudy, at best, as GM begins its transition toward becoming an all-electric automaker.

As far as how long the Mustang will be on sale, AutoForecast Solutions told Fox News Digital that it expects the new car to have a six-year run that will end in 2029.

Plans beyond that have not been confirmed, but Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford suggested last month that the seventh-generation car will be the last of its kind.

"I can't lie. The day that we will roll off—and it will happen in my lifetime—the last internal combustion, stick shift Mustang, I'll have a tear in my eye. I will," Ford said.

Ford will reveal the car on September 14 at the end of a Mustang Stampede, a parade of over 1,000 Mustangs that will drive from Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to downtown Detroit.