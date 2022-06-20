Expand / Collapse search
Collector Cars
Published

Children restore a 1967 Ford Mustang for their dad like the one he sold to help raise them

Doug Kiehn loved his Mustang convertible

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Danielle Trotta | Fox News
Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars

Does it get any cooler than a red Mustang?

Doug Kiehn sure didn’t think so when he was cruising around Charlotte as a young man in a 1965 Mustang convertible at the height of the muscle car explosion across the United States.

But after he got married, Doug’s family went through hard times, and he always took care of them before himself, so he decided to sell the car.

The Kiehns found this 1967 Mustang Coupe to buy for their dad

The Kiehns found this 1967 Mustang Coupe to buy for their dad (Fox News)

Now that he's retired, his grown kids Dave and Amie wanted to pay him back for being a great dad, so they bought a classic Mustang to fix up for him.

The car was inspected before its restoration.

The car was inspected before its restoration. (Fox News)

"To be able to give something back to him that's just for him is really going to blow his mind," Dave said.

Several rusty floor pans were discovered and needed to be replaced.

Several rusty floor pans were discovered and needed to be replaced. (Fox News)

Dave and Amie's budget was $25,000, which priced them out of a 1965 convertible, but they found 1967 coupe in their range.

SON RESTORES FATHER'S 1964 CHEVROLET IMPALA THAT WAS STORED IN GARAGE FOR 34 YEARS

The car's engine ran, but a rusty floor was discovered during the restoration and needed to be replaced. It's a common issue with the model, but one that could be addressed along with a new interior and paint job.

The Kiehns picked an exciting place to give the car to their dad.

The Kiehns picked an exciting place to give the car to their dad. (Fox News)

As if the Mustang can’t get any cooler – the reveal location Amie came up with will be one you’ll have to just see to believe! I’ll give you a hint… Mustangs and Panthers – that’s what Carolina does! 

New episodes of "My Dream Car" premiere Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Business Network and can also be seen on Fox Nation

