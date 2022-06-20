Children restore a 1967 Ford Mustang for their dad like the one he sold to help raise them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars

Does it get any cooler than a red Mustang?

Doug Kiehn sure didn’t think so when he was cruising around Charlotte as a young man in a 1965 Mustang convertible at the height of the muscle car explosion across the United States.

But after he got married, Doug’s family went through hard times, and he always took care of them before himself, so he decided to sell the car.

Now that he's retired, his grown kids Dave and Amie wanted to pay him back for being a great dad, so they bought a classic Mustang to fix up for him.

"To be able to give something back to him that's just for him is really going to blow his mind," Dave said.

Dave and Amie's budget was $25,000, which priced them out of a 1965 convertible, but they found 1967 coupe in their range.

SON RESTORES FATHER'S 1964 CHEVROLET IMPALA THAT WAS STORED IN GARAGE FOR 34 YEARS

The car's engine ran, but a rusty floor was discovered during the restoration and needed to be replaced. It's a common issue with the model, but one that could be addressed along with a new interior and paint job.

As if the Mustang can’t get any cooler – the reveal location Amie came up with will be one you’ll have to just see to believe! I’ll give you a hint… Mustangs and Panthers – that’s what Carolina does!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP