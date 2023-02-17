The 5 quickest American cars ever made... and more on the way

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray was designed to be electrifying.

The upcoming hybrid sports car combines a V8 engine with an electric motor to create a 655 hp all-wheel-drive system with the traction to put all that power to good use.

Chevrolet says it can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it the quickest car General Motors has ever built.

But where will it rank among the all-time great American mass-produced sports cars?

Here's a look at the quickest that have hit the road so far.

CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06

The car the E-Ray needed to beat for GM bragging rights was another Corvette. The 2023 Z06 is a track-focused version of the sports car powered by a screaming 670 hp 5.5-liter V8 that's the most potent naturally aspirated engine ever put in a production car and can accelerate it to 60 mph in 2.6. seconds.

TESLA MODEL X PLAID

The Tesla Model X Plaid is the perfect vehicle for the family that needs to get seven people somewhere quicker than the Jones. Its 1,020 hp tri-motor all-wheel-drive system lets the falcon-winged door SUV fly to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds.

DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT DEMON

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon is the ultimate old-school American Muscle car. It's supercharged V8 cranked out 808 hp, but it was also offered with a factory kit that allowed owners to turn that up to 840 hp while using 100 octane fuel. Opt for the rear and passenger seat delete option and drag radial tires and its transmission brake can help launch it to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds like a bat out of hell… cat.

TESLA MODEL S PLAID

Tesla may be working on a cold gas thruster-powered Roadster sports car that can rocket to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds, but the Model S Plaid is pretty quick using only the wheels. It has the same powertrain as the Model X Plaid, but it can transport the lighter and sleeker four-door family car through hyperspace to 60 mph in just 1.99 seconds.

LUCID AIR SAPPHIRE

The electric Lucid Air is the closest thing the Model S has to a competitor, but the upstart startup decided to step things up a notch. The top of the line Lucid Air Sapphire's tri-motor setup has a combined 1,200 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 1.89 seconds, making it the quickest American car ever sold… so far.