The Tesla Roadster may be the first car that requires a health screening before you drive it.

Elon Musk has reconfirmed on Twitter his claim that the two-door sports car will be capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 1.1 seconds, which is less than half the time it takes the world's quickest production cars to reach that speed today and would make it nearly as quick as a Top Fuel dragster.

It won't be able to do it with just its three electric motors, however, but will also be equipped with an optional SpaceX rocket pack. Not one that burns fuel and spits fire, but a cold gas thruster, which uses pressurized gas and is typically employed as a maneuvering system on spacecraft.

Musk said the experience will be "safe, but very intense," but suggested that it comes with the sort of warning to those with medical conditions as a "hardcore roller coaster."

It will also allow the car to fly.

"This will actually be able to fly very briefly. I always laughed at flying cars & now making one. Fate [loves[ irony haha," Musk wrote.

The Tesla CEO had previously said the car would be able to fly "a little" in "short hops," and that the rockets will also help it negotiate turns. Without the rocket, the $200,000 car is listed with a 0 to 60 mph time of 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 mph.

As quick and fast as it looks to be, however, the Roadster has been taking a long time to come tor fruition. Tesla first showed a prototype of it in 2017, which is currently on display at the Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and said it would be on sale by 2020, but that date has been pushed to 2022 at least as Tesla focuses on building new factories and getting the Cybertruck into production.