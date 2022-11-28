Queen Elizabeth's Jaguar station wagon auctioned for a plebeian price

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the driving forces behind the British royal family for over 70 years. Quite literally, in fact.

She was known as "Princess Auto Mechanic" during World War II, when she served in the army as a mechanic and driver, and her enthusiasm for automobiles lasted the rest of her life.

Elizabeth often drove herself in and around the royal estates in a variety of vehicles over the years that included high-end models Range Rovers and Daimlers, but she was not one to stand on ceremony.

One of the cars she was often seen in was a humble 2009 Jaguar X-Type station wagon that had a starting retail price of around $40,000 when it was new.

The entry level model was equipped with a barrier for her corgis, which she often chauffeured around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The car was sold out of the family in 2016 to a buyer who was not aware of its history until seeing it in photographs, according to The Sun.

It changed hands several times after that before being auctioned last week by Historics Auctioneers. Despite having 72,544 miles on its odometer, the V6-powered compact sold for the equivalent of $48,000, thanks to its provenance.

The amount was significantly less than the $850,000 paid for a 1985 Ford Escort that was originally owned by Princess Diana, although the RS Turbo Series 1 was doubly unique as it was the only example of the model that was painted black.

Jaguar Land Rover saluted Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee by donating a new Defender to the British Red Cross on her behalf in June and the official state hearse that carried her casket through London in September was based on a Jaguar XF sedan.

Her husband, the late Prince Philip, had previously worked with the automaker to design his own hearse, which was a classic Defender converted into an open gun carriage-type vehicle.