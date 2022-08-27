Princess Diana's custom Ford Escort sells at auction for more than $850,000

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Princess Diana's custom 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 car sold at auction Saturday for more than $850,000.

Ordered and specifically made for the late Princess of Wales, the black hatchback vehicle was only used for a few years until it was returned to the manufacturer with fewer than 6,800 miles on it.

"The car is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1," according to the Silverstone Auction house.

She owned the two-door vehicle beginning in 1985 while she was married to Prince Charles and was famously seen driving Prince William around town in the back seat.

The Escort was fitted with a regular, five-slat front grille to "assist in the stealth makeover and a secondary rear view mirror for the protection officer with a radio in the glove box."

The vehicle racked up a few thousand more miles under different owners before being returned to the manufacturer, with a total of 24,961 miles.

The five-speed manual transmission with 130 horsepower made for a fast drive, and was sold for 724,000 pounds.

"Notwithstanding its very special provenance, this Escort RS Turbo Series 1 is an outstanding example in its own right, subject to nut and bolt detailing to a Concours standard," Silverstone added.

Diana tragically died following a vehicle collision while in Paris, France, with boyfriend Dodi Fayed nearly 25 years ago on Aug. 31, 1997. She was 36 years old at the time of her death.

She was operated on for two hours at La Pitie Salpertiere Hospital, but doctors couldn't get her heart beating again. She died from the internal bleeding that she sustained from the injuries.

Her full name was Diana Frances Spencer.

She was formerly known as Lady Diana Frances Spencer but upon her marriage to Prince Charles, became Diana, Princess of Wales.

While she was married to Prince Charles from 1981-1996, she gave birth to two sons, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

