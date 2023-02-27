Expand / Collapse search
Pininfarina Battista claims World's Quickest Car title with mind-blowing quarter-mile sprint

Electric supercar also has a 225.5 mph top speed.

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It goes like a Bat-tisata out of Hell.

The Automobili Pininfarina Battista has cemented its claim to be the world's quickest production car after a series of tests on a high-speed track in India.

The Mahindra-owned, Italian-built electric supercar is powered by four electric motors with a combined 1,877 hp and is built with lightweight carbon fiber construction.

The $2.2 million coupe last year set the quickest 0-60 mph acceleration time with a 1.79-second sprint, but has followed that up with a record-setting quarter-mile run.

The Battista can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.79 seconds.

The Battista can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.79 seconds. (Automobili Pininfarina)

With Autocar editor Hormazd Sorabjee behind the wheel, the Battista was able to cover the distance in just 8.55 seconds, beating the previous mark of 8.58 seconds set by the Rimac Nevera, with which it shares its motors and battery. No other stock production car has ever broken the 9-second barrier.

The Battista has a 1,877 hp four-motor electric drivetrain.

The Battista has a 1,877 hp four-motor electric drivetrain. (Automobili Pininfarina)

Sorabjee went on to set the half-mile record at 13.38 seconds on the way to a top speed of 222.5 mph on the seven-mile-long oval.

"This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece," Paolo Dellachà, Automobili Pininfarina's new CEO said.

"These speed records – and independent tests – have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE [internal combustion engine] powertrains."

The records were set at a high-speed testing facility in India.

The records were set at a high-speed testing facility in India. (Automobili Pininfarina)

The Battista has also been certified with a driving range of over 300 miles per charge.

Along with the advanced powertrain, the Battista is equipped with a computer-controlled suspension system and active aerodynamics that can adjust the rear wing to balance drag and downforce, as required, or be used as an air brake.

The Battista's rear wing can be adjusted to balance drag and downforce.

The Battista's rear wing can be adjusted to balance drag and downforce. (Automobili Pininfarina)

Just 150 will be built, each tailored to the buyer's preferences. Bespoke options are available that can push the price tag above $3 million.

Retired Pininfarina CEO Per Svantesson told Fox News Digital last October that the Battista will be followed by a model that will "attract a broader audience," but still be priced near the top of the luxury performance segment.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.