$2 million Rimac Nevera claims top speed record for electric cars at 256 mph

The Rimac Nevera isn’t literally as fast as lightning, but it’s faster than any electric car on the road.

The 1,914 horsepower Croatian supercar has claimed the top speed record for electric production cars at 256 mph, or 412 kph.

The mark was set on the seven-and-a-half-mile oval track at the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany.

Miro Zrnčević, Rimac’s chief test and development driver, was behind the wheel for the attempt, which was verified by onboard equipment, but was not done under official sanction by Guinness Records or another record-keeping authority.

The two-seat hypercars features an active suspension and adjustable rear wing that were set into a streamlined top speed, V-MAX mode for the run.

"To travel at 412 kph means traveling at a third of the speed of sound," Zrnčević said.

"Simply achieving that alone in a road car is incredibly complex, but in Nevera we have created a car that can travel long distances on a single charge, can tackle tight and twisting race tracks and can drift as well as break straight-line speed records, both for acceleration and V-MAX."

The two-seat car features four electric motors. It can also accelerate to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds and last year set an overall quarter-mile acceleration record at 8.52 seconds. It's driving range is rated at over 300 miles between charges.

The Nevera is priced at just over $2 million and delivered with a software-restricted top speed of 219 mph, but the company will hold supervised events for owners who would like to explore higher velocities.

Rimac last year merged with Bugatti, which in 2019 claimed the overall production car record at 304 mph with its quad-turbocharged V16-powered Chiron.

The Nevera’s platform also underpins the Automobili Pininfarina Battista, which boasts similar specifications, but is positioned as more of a luxury GT and has not yet attempted any official speed records.