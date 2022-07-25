This pickup truck was the most-stolen vehicle of 2021

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a popularity contest no automaker wants to win.

The Chevrolet Silverado has claimed the dubious title of most-stolen vehicle in the U.S. from its archrival, the Ford F-Series.

The latest "Hot Wheels" report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) found that nationwide theft reports rose 8% in 2021, nearly one million.

"Used car values are at historical highs," David Glawe, president and CEO of NICB, said.

"We have seen a nearly 35% increase in used car values over the last two years due to supply chain issues and inflation. Stolen cars can be shipped overseas and resold or broken down for valuable used car parts here in the U.S."

THE MOST-POWERFUL PICKUPS SOLD IN THE USA

A total of 48,206 Chevrolet Silverado light and heavy-duty trucks were reported stolen, with the most common model year being 2004.

The full-size truck was followed closely by the best-selling Ford F-Series at 47,999 and 2006 models were the most popular among thieves.

BESTSELLING VEHICLE OF '22? IT WAS A FORD

The results were flipped in 2020, when claims were filed on 44,014 F-Series and 40,968 Silverados.

Several popular car models, including the Honda Civic and Accord, made the top 10 while the Honda CR-V and Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee were the only SUVs on the list

HOW TO KEEP YOUR VEHICLE FROM BEING STOLEN

The NICB advises all car owners to remember to close and lock their vehicles when they're not with them; park in well-lit or otherwise secure areas; keep any valuables in the vehicle hidden, and consider investing in a tracking or immobilizing device if your car isn't already equipped with one from the factory.

Here's the full top 10 of the most-stolen vehicles in 2021 and the model year snatched the most often:

Chevrolet pickup (full size): 48,206/2004

Ford pickup (full size): 47,999/2006

Honda Civic: 31,673/2000

Honda Accord: 30,274/1997

Toyota Camry: 17,270/2007

GMC pickup (full size): 15,599/2005

Nissan Altima: 14,108/2020

Honda CR-V: 13,308/2000

Jeep Cherokee/Grand Cherokee: 13,210/2018

Toyota Corolla: 12,927/2020