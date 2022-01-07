Best selling vehicle in '22? It was a Ford

The Ford F-Series marked 40 consecutive years as America's best-selling vehicle last year and will almost certainly retain the title in 2022, just like a Ford did in 1922.

That year the revolutionary Model T became the first vehicle to surpass one million sales in a calendar year, with over 1.3 million delivered globally.

Like the F-Series, the Model T line comprised several variants, although they ranged from cars to trucks.

Seven different versions of the Model T were sold that year, including a coupe, four-door and a pickup-like single cab.

The entry-level Runabout had a starting price of $319, which would be $4,803 today.

However, Model T's record was crushed the following year by … the Model T, when it became the first car to break the two million sales mark.

Ford would go on to sell 16.5 million Model Ts by the time it was discontinued in 1927, which was a record at the time, but is a far cry from the F-Series' current tally, which stands at over 40 million.