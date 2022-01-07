Expand / Collapse search
Best selling vehicle in '22? It was a Ford

Model T set a record with over a million sales

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford F-Series marked 40 consecutive years as America's best-selling vehicle last year and will almost certainly retain the title in 2022, just like a Ford did in 1922.

The 1922 Ford Model T was the first to rack up over one million sales.

The 1922 Ford Model T was the first to rack up over one million sales. (Ken R Morris Jr )

That year the revolutionary Model T became the first vehicle to surpass one million sales in a calendar year, with over 1.3 million delivered globally.

Like the F-Series, the Model T line comprised several variants, although they ranged from cars to trucks.

The Ford Model TT is a truck version of the Model T.

The Ford Model TT is a truck version of the Model T. (Ken R Morris Jr)

Seven different versions of the Model T were sold that year, including a coupe, four-door and a pickup-like single cab.

The entry-level Runabout had a starting price of $319, which would be $4,803 today.

The F-150 Lightning that goes on sale this year will be the first all-electric version of the pickup.

The F-150 Lightning that goes on sale this year will be the first all-electric version of the pickup. (Ford)

However, Model T's record was crushed the following year by … the Model T, when it became the first car to break the two million sales mark.

Ford would go on to sell 16.5 million Model Ts by the time it was discontinued in 1927, which was a record at the time, but is a far cry from the F-Series' current tally, which stands at over 40 million.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos