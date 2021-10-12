Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado lead 11% spike in vehicle thefts
Full-size pickups popular among thieves
The Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado are the most popular vehicles in America, but in a bad way for owners.
The full-size pickups topped the National Insurance Crime Bureau's "Hot Wheels" list of most-stolen vehicles for 2020, a year that saw an 11% overall rise in vehicle theft reports.
The annual study is based on vehicle thefts reported to law enforcement and saw the Silverado and previous Chevy full-size trucks' spike 25.7% to move ahead of the Honda Civic on the list.
The report found 44,014 thefts of the F-Series and 40,968 for the Silverado, while 13,016 GMC trucks were stolen during the period and 11,991 Dodge/Ram pickups were stolen.
Older trucks, including the 2006 F-Series and 2005 Silverado, were the most commonly stolen models, likely due in part to advancements in theft-deterrent systems in recent years.
The NICB issues the report as a reminder to vehicle owners to take common-sense preventative steps, including locking vehicles and removing their keys; parking in well-lit areas; using an alarm and immobilizing device; and installing a tracking device to quickly locate a stolen vehicle.
Here's the full top 10 with the most common model year stolen:
1: Ford F-Series/2006
2: Chevrolet Silverado/full-size pickups 2004
3: Honda Civic/2000
4: Honda Accord/1997
5: Toyota Camry/2019
6 : Nissan Altima/2020
7: GMC Sierra/full-size pickups 2005
8: Toyota Corolla/2020
9: Honda CR-V/2000
10: Dodge/Ram/2001