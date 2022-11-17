Vote: North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists revealed

And then there were nine.

The finalists for North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year were announced Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The vehicles were voted on by a jury of 50 journalists from the U.S. and Canada from a pool of 47 qualifying vehicles.

Six of the finalists are electric vehicles, including all the SUVs.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 NAMED 2022 WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR

Winners will be announced in Detroit Jan. 11, but which do you think are the best?

Let us know in the comments below.

CAR OF THE YEAR

Acura Integra

The Acura Integra compact sports sedan rebooted one of the brand's original model names. The 200-horsepower sports sedan has a starting price of $31,895.

Genesis G80 EV

The G80 EV is a battery-powered version of the midsize luxury sedan priced at $80,920 that has a range of 282 miles per charge.

The Nissan Z is the latest version of the brand's iconic sports car and comes powered by a 400-horsepower turbocharged V-6 for $41,015.

TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The $70,195 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 is a high-performance off-road version of the full-size pickup with a special suspension and a 420-horsepower V-8.

The F-150 Lightning is Ford's first all-electric truck and the best-selling electric pickup so far. Prices start at $53,769 for a work truck with 230 miles of range and rise to $96,874 for a top-of-the-line Platinum that can go 300 miles between charges.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Lordstown Endurance

The Lordsown Endurance is an all-electric commercial pickup built by startup Lordstown Motors that has four electric motors mounted within its wheels and a starting price of $65,060.

UTILITY VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadilac Lyriq electric midsize SUV has a range of 312 miles per charge and costs $62,990 for a front-wheel-drive model, while an all-wheel-drive version will be added next year.

The $60,385 Genesis GV60 compact luxury SUV features facial and fingerprint recognition systems that allow it to be unlocked and driven without a key.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is built on the same platform as the Genesis GV60 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 that was named 2022 World Car of the Year. Prices range from $49,795 for a rear-wheel-drive model with 310 miles of range to $62,695 for a 576-horsepower GT rated for 206 miles of driving between charges.