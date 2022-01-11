Expand / Collapse search
2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of The Year revealed

Honda Civic, Ford Maverick and Ford Bronco take home the titles

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year have been announced, and a home team was the big winner.

The Ford Maverick pickup and Ford Bronco won the truck and SUV categories, while the Honda Civic was named car of the year.

Ford President Kumar Galhotra accepted the awards, saying the Bronco's was particularly satisfying after suffering through customers telling the company "don't mess it up" in the two years between its announcement and reveal.

The Maverick is Ford's new entry-level model and both the lowest-priced pickup and hybrid on sale today, with a starting price of $21,490 and a 37 mpg fuel economy rating. 

The awards are voted on by a panel of 50 staff and freelance automotive journalists from various publications. They had traditionally been handed out adjacent to the North American International Auto Show, which was last held in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been moved to September this year.

Other finalists included the Lucid Air and Volkswagen Golf GTI/R (cars); the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Rivian R1T (trucks); and Genesis GV70 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 (SUVs).

