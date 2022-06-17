The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison off-road pickup is a beast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The high performance Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 is beefing up.

Chevrolet has announced an even more capable version called the Silverado ZR2 Bison that it has developed with off-road specialist American Expedition Vehicles is coming this summer.

It's Chevy's second collaboration with AEV, following the midsize Colorado ZR2 Bison that launched in 2019.

The Colorado upgrades include a steel bumper with a winch mount, fender flares, unique wheels with mud terrain tires and a set of five boron steel skid plates, which are lighter and stronger than typical steel.

There's also an optional air intake snorkel to help keep dust and water out of the engine.

A teaser video for the Silverado ZR2 Bison suggests it will have a special bumper treatment, AEV wheels and improved underbody protection, which consists of perforated plates, but without confirming what material they are made of.

A shot of the rear of the vehicle also shows it features the Silverado's Multi-Flex tailgate, which can be opened in several ways to create various storage and workspace platforms, as well as a step.

The standard Silverado ZR2 has a two-inch body lift compared to regular models and rides on a suspension that uses special Multimatic DSSV dampers, which were originally designed for racing and provide better on and off-road performance than conventional shocks.

The Colorado ZR2 Bison doesn't get a power upgrade and Chevy hasn't indicated that the Silverado ZR2 Bison will either.

While GM did recently introduce a 682 hp supercharged V8 in the Cadillac Escalade-V, the Silverado ZR2 Bison is expected to use the current Silverado ZR2's 420 hp 6.2-liter V8.

A GM insider recently told GM Authority that Chevrolet thought about increasing the power to compete with the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX, but decided the extra cost to manufacture a vehicle with a different engine wouldn't be worth it.

Pricing for the Silverado ZR2 Bison will be released at a later date, but the Silverado ZR2 starts at $70,195 and the Colorado ZR2's Bison package is $5,750.