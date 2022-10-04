Expand / Collapse search
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price

Classic pony car gets electrified

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The classic Mustang is getting charged up.

An all-new version of the 1967 Mustang driven by an electric motors is going on sale soon.

The Charge '67 was designed in Great Britain and uses the powertrain from battery electric van startup Arrival.

It is built around an officially-licensed carbon fiber recreation of the 1967 Mustang's body and equipped with a four-motor all-wheel-drive system.

THE NEW FORD MUSTANG COULD'VE BEEN A FOUR-DOOR MUSTANG

The Charge 67 is a licensed recreation of the 1967 Ford Mustang.

The Charge 67 is a licensed recreation of the 1967 Ford Mustang. (Charge Cars)

Output is quoted at 536 horsepower and 1,120 lb-ft of torque, the latter nearly twice what the supercharged V8-powered 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 muscle car produces.

It features a carbon fiber body and four-motor electric drivetrain.

It features a carbon fiber body and four-motor electric drivetrain. (Charge Cars)

The two-seat coupe rides on a chassis with a fully independent suspension and floor-mounted battery pack, while additional cells and power control modules are located under the hood.

The interior is fully modern and trimmed in luxury materials.

The interior is fully modern and trimmed in luxury materials. (Charge Cars)

The interior is a modern take on the Mustang's traditional dual-cowl design and features a digital instrument cluster, large tablet style touchscreen infotainment system display and luxury trim.

The two-seat Charge '67 has a storage shelf under the rear window.

The two-seat Charge '67 has a storage shelf under the rear window. (Charge Cars)

Charge Cars says it can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and it can drive 200 miles between charges of its 63 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Prices for the Charge '67 start at $400,000.

Prices for the Charge '67 start at $400,000. (Charge Cars)

Prices start at 350,000 pounds in the U.K., which is currently the equivalent of $400,000 dollars.

BRAND-NEW 1964.5 FORD MUSTANG TOOK 4,200 HOURS TO BUILD AND IS WORTH A FORTUNE

The exact timing for U.S. deliveries has not been announced, but Charge Cars is premiering it in the U.S. at an event at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on October 27 and will have it on display at the L.A. Auto Show in November.

Ford currently offers the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, but recently unveiled a new gasoline-fueled two-door and said it has no immediate plans for a battery-powered version.

The Charge ‘67 is the latest in a growing segment of high-end retro electric vehicles that includes a Ford Bronco recreation built by California’s Zero Labs that is also priced above $300,000.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.