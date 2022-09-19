The new Ford Mustang could've been a four-door Mustang

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2024 Ford Mustang features refreshed styling compared to the current car, but it could've looked much more different.

A series of design sketches for the seventh-generation ‘Stang by chief designer Christopher Stevens that were released with the car's reveal at the Detroit Auto Show include a version that didn’t make the cut… yet.

It's a four-door sedan featuring a stretched wheelbase and roof that could potentially be a competitor to the likes of the BMW 4-series Gran Coupe and Porsche Panamera.

Ford hasn't confirmed any intentions to build something like it, but reportedly told its dealers in 2018 that a four-door model was under consideration, Autoweek reported.

The automaker hasn't been shy about expanding the use of the Mustang name, however, having launched the electric Mustang Mach-E four-door SUV last year.

As of now, the 2024 Mustang remains very much a traditional pony car.

It will be offered with the choice of a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission or a 5.0-liter V8 that will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

A new model called the Dark Horse is also being added to the lineup. It's loaded with high-performance equipment, including an engine with around 500 hp.

Prices for the 2024 Ford Mustang have not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale next summer.