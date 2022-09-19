Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The new Ford Mustang could've been a four-door Mustang

Designers thinking about a Mustang sedan

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang revealed Video

Seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang revealed

Return of the V8

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2024 Ford Mustang features refreshed styling compared to the current car, but it could've looked much more different.

A series of design sketches for the seventh-generation ‘Stang by chief designer Christopher Stevens that were released with the car's reveal at the Detroit Auto Show include a version that didn’t make the cut… yet.

It's a four-door sedan featuring a stretched wheelbase and roof that could potentially be a competitor to the likes of the BMW 4-series Gran Coupe and Porsche Panamera.

Ford hasn't confirmed any intentions to build something like it, but reportedly told its dealers in 2018 that a four-door model was under consideration, Autoweek reported.

SLY AS A FOX: 2024 FORD MUSTANG HAS A HIDDEN THROWBACK FEATURE

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was imagined as a sedan.

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was imagined as a sedan. (Ford)

The automaker hasn't been shy about expanding the use of the Mustang name, however, having launched the electric Mustang Mach-E four-door SUV last year.

Test drive: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Video

As of now, the 2024 Mustang remains very much a traditional pony car.

Many sketches were made before the final Mustang design was decided.

Many sketches were made before the final Mustang design was decided. (Ford)

THERE ARE 6 FORD MUSTANG RACING CARS COMING IN 2024

It will be offered with the choice of a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission or a 5.0-liter V8 that will be available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Mustang Dark Pony is the highest performance model of the 2024 car.

The Mustang Dark Pony is the highest performance model of the 2024 car. (Ford)

A new model called the Dark Horse is also being added to the lineup. It's loaded with high-performance equipment, including an engine with around 500 hp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prices for the 2024 Ford Mustang have not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale next summer.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.