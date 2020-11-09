Expand / Collapse search
Mopar's new Hellcrate Redeye V8 is a monstrous muscle car motor

Crate engine designed for classic car restorations

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Mopar is putting another monster in a box.

Fiat Chrysler’s parts division has introduced a new engine for custom car builders it calls the Hellcrate Redeye that can turn classic rides into serious muscle machines.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is based on the ones featured in the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and SRT Super Stock and comes rated at 807 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque.

The engine is an upgrade from the already available 707 hp Hellcrate and is legal to be used in pre-1976 street cars and trucks without having to deal with the more onerous regulations required when customizing newer models.

The Hellcrate Redeye features a 2.7-liter supercharger that runs at 14.5 psi of boost and a 6,500 redline and lists for $21,807 compared to the Hellcrate’s price $20,215. It comes ready for use with an automatic transmission, but a kit to make it compatible with a manual is also available.

The Hellephant is a 7.0-liter supercharged V8 rated at 1,000 hp.

The Hellephant is a 7.0-liter supercharged V8 rated at 1,000 hp. (Mopar)

But while it sounds like a beast, Mopar actually offers a crate engine with even more power called the Hellephant, which is a supercharged 7.0-liter V8 that delivers 1,000 hp and 950 lb-ft of torque for $29,995, or $405 more than an entire brand-new V6 powered Dodge Challenger coupe.

