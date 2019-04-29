Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Performance
Published

You can now buy a 1,000 hp 'Hellephant' V8 from the Mopar catalog if you dare

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon test driveVideo

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon test drive

The 840 hp Demon is the most powerful American car ever and the quickest production car in the world on a drag strip. FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu took it to one to find out what makes it so fast.

The Hellephant is breaking loose.

Mopar, Fiat Chrysler's parts division, is now taking orders for its 1,000 hp “Hellephant” 426 HEMI V8, billed as the most powerful crate engine ever offered from a major automaker.

(Mopar)

The supercharged engine is based on the one that debuted in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and has appeared in several iterations in the Charger SRT Hellcat, Challenger SRT Demon and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

THE JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK IS THE MOST POWERFUL SUV IN THE WORLD:

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk reviewVideo

Its name is a throwback to the classic "Elephant" 426 Hemi engines from the original muscle car era and the order books officially opened on 4/26, which Mopar has coopted as “Hemi Day.”

To create it, Mopar switched from iron to aluminum for the block, increased the displacement from 6.2 liters to 7.0 liters, added the valvetrain from the Demon’s 840 hp V8 and strapped on a 3.0-liter supercharger, among other updates.

THE DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT REDEYE IS A MIRACULOUS MUSCLE CAR:

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a miraculous muscle carVideo

If that sounds like it may have cost a lot to accomplish, that's because it did. The Hellephant retails for $29,995, which is more than an entire V6 Challenger, while an engine kit to ease installation goes for an additional $2,265.

Mopar revealed its 1968 Dodge “Super Charger” Charger Concept at the 2018 SEMA show.

Mopar revealed its 1968 Dodge “Super Charger” Charger Concept at the 2018 SEMA show. (Mopar)

Unfortunately, even if that price doesn’t scare you off, you can’t drop a Hellephant into a new Challenger, or any current car, if you still want to drive it on the street. It’s only certified for use on the track and as a swap for pre-1976 vehicles. Mopar has showcased it in one of those by building a 1968 Charger with one to offer some inspiration.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu