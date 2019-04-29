You can now buy a 1,000 hp 'Hellephant' V8 from the Mopar catalog if you dare

The Hellephant is breaking loose.

Mopar, Fiat Chrysler's parts division, is now taking orders for its 1,000 hp “Hellephant” 426 HEMI V8, billed as the most powerful crate engine ever offered from a major automaker.

The supercharged engine is based on the one that debuted in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and has appeared in several iterations in the Charger SRT Hellcat, Challenger SRT Demon and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Its name is a throwback to the classic "Elephant" 426 Hemi engines from the original muscle car era and the order books officially opened on 4/26, which Mopar has coopted as “Hemi Day.”

To create it, Mopar switched from iron to aluminum for the block, increased the displacement from 6.2 liters to 7.0 liters, added the valvetrain from the Demon’s 840 hp V8 and strapped on a 3.0-liter supercharger, among other updates.

If that sounds like it may have cost a lot to accomplish, that's because it did. The Hellephant retails for $29,995, which is more than an entire V6 Challenger, while an engine kit to ease installation goes for an additional $2,265.

Unfortunately, even if that price doesn’t scare you off, you can’t drop a Hellephant into a new Challenger, or any current car, if you still want to drive it on the street. It’s only certified for use on the track and as a swap for pre-1976 vehicles. Mopar has showcased it in one of those by building a 1968 Charger with one to offer some inspiration.

