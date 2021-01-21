Million-dollar muscle truck? Ram auctioning world's most powerful pickup to help veterans

Ram is sending the most-powerful production pickup ever made on a mission.

The truck brand is auctioning the first example of the 2021 1500 TRX at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event in March to raise funds to help American veterans.

The TRX is equipped with a 702 horsepower supercharged V8 and a high performance suspension designed for high speed off-road driving.

The TRX has a base price of $71,690, but Ram offered a limited run of 702 special Launch Edition versions that start at $92,010 and sold out in under three hours.

The auction vehicle is a Launch Edition trim equipped with additional options and accessories that push its MSRP to $96,785 and also comes with an authentication kit and specially designed cover.

If history is any guide, it will likely sell for a fair bit more than that. Last year, Barrett-Jackson auctioned the first 2020 Corvette $3 million and the first 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 went for $1.1 million in 2019, while the last examples of the Dodge Viper and Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sold for $1 million as a package in 2018.

All of the proceeds from the sale are earmarked for veterans affairs at the Southeastern Michigan 211 health and human services organization.

The truck is scheduled to cross the auction block in Scottsdale on Friday, March 26, with bids accepted both on-site and remotely.