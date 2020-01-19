Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chevrolet
Published

First 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray auctioned for $3 million

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealedVideo

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray revealed

The eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine version in the model's history, and promises supercar performance at a bargain basement price less than $60,000.

And you thought dealer markups on hot new cars were big.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The rights to the first 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray off the production line were auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson event in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Saturday night for $3 million. The base price for the model is just $59,995.

As the first-ever mid-engine Corvette, the coupe is set to be one of the most historic examples of the model ever built. NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick was the winning bidder. Hendrick has one of the largest Chevrolet sports car collections in the world and has purchased several significant examples at past charity auctions.

GM CEO Mary Barra with auction winner Rick Hendrick.

GM CEO Mary Barra with auction winner Rick Hendrick. (Barrett-Jackson)

All of the proceeds from the sale were earmarked for the Detroit Children’s Fund, which is aimed at improving the city’s schools. A red pre-production prototype stood in for VIN001 on the auction block, while the actual car will be black with a black interior, red seat belts, GT2 performance seats, performance data recorder and outfitted with both the 3LT trim and Z51 performance packages.

The new Corvette is going toplessVideo

The price Hendrick paid sets a record for a new Corvette sold at a charity auction, eclipsing the $2.7 million that the final front-engine Corvette went for at a Barrett-Jackson event last summer.

Production of the 2020 Corvette is expected to begin in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu