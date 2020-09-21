Ram 1500 TRX monster pickup features raptor-eating imagery to poke at Ford

Ram wants to eat more than Ford F-150 Raptor’s lunch with its new monster truck. It wants to eat the Raptor.

The 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX, which is set to become the most powerful production pickup in the world later this year, is equipped with a none-too-subtle message aimed it its top off-road rival.

The TRX, which resurrects an old trim level designation Ram had in its intellectual property files, contains an image hidden under its plastic engine cover that plays off its name’s similarity to the abbreviation for Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The design Easter egg was revealed in video posted by to the YouTube page of Michigan-based off-road truck enthusiast bkhaja89 and shows a T. rex with a raptor dinosaur in its mouth in homage to the climax of the first “Jurassic Park” film.

The $71,690 TRX was designed with a high-performance off-road suspension similar to the Raptors, but its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 is substantially more powerful than the Ford’s 450 horsepower turbocharged V6.

Ford may not be giving up without a fight, however. Rumor has it that the automaker is working on a version of the Raptor powered by a version of the 760-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V8 currently featured in the Mustang Shelby GT500 that goes by the Predator nickname, setting up a battle for the ages. Meanwhile GMC will be launching the 1,000 hp electric HUMMER EV pickup late next year.

