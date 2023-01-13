Expand / Collapse search
The Mazda rotary engine has returned and more auto stories

New plug-in hybrid SUV features the unusual engine

The MX-30 plug-in hybrid uses a rotary engine as a range-extending generator.

The MX-30 plug-in hybrid uses a rotary engine as a range-extending generator. (Mazda)

TWIST: Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine in an unusual way. Continue reading here

FORBIDDEN FRUIT: The Suzuki Jimny is the coolest SUV you can't buy in the USA. Continue reading here

BEST OF THE BEST: North American Car, Truck and SUV of the Year revealed. Continue reading here

The Corvette E-Ray will be the first hybrid version of the sports car.

The Corvette E-Ray will be the first hybrid version of the sports car. (Chevrolet)

SHOCK: Here's when the first hybrid Chevy Corvette will be revealed. Continue reading here

SMART: A Hyundai/Kia dealer invented a new way to thwart TikTok thefts. Continue reading here

SPIN: Hyundai built a car that can drive in circles. Continue reading here

The Nissan GT-R first debuted in 2009.

The Nissan GT-R first debuted in 2009. (Nissan)

OLD BUT QUICK: Nissan's GT-R sports car is turning 15 years old. Continue reading here

POPULAR PICKUP: This was the best-selling truck in the USA last year. Continue reading here

