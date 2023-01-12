Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

The coolest little SUV you can't buy in the USA just got bigger

Suzuki Jimny is the Samurai's successor

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It's forbidden four-door 4x4 fruit.

The teeny-tiny boxy Suzuki Jimny SUV that launched globally in 2018 is the successor to the Suzuki Samurai, but isn't sold in the United States.

Not just because of the Samurai's infamous history, but because Suzuki stopped selling cars here entirely a decade ago.

You may see a Jimny now and again in parts of the country, as it is sold in Mexico for around $25,000 and they sometimes venture north of the border.

The Suzuki Jimny is a subcompact SUV.

The very basic little truck has been a hit there and in other parts of world, and now it's really getting huge. Relatively speaking.

Suzuki has unveiled the first four-door version of the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, India.

The new Jimny is being offered as a four-door model for the first time.

The new model is 13.4 inches longer than the two-door, which adds extra space for rear passengers and cargo.

Even with the stretch, it's only a couple of inches longer than a two-door Mini Cooper, but the Jimny is a real deal truck.

The Jimny's interior features a back-to-basics design.

It's built on a ladder frame and offers a four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case.

The four-door model adds rear passenger and cargo space.

Its 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine is rated at just 105 hp, but since the vehicle only weighs about 2,500 pounds, compared to a 4,000- to 5,000-pound Jeep Wrangler, it's still a pretty capable off-roader.

Even with the larger model there's little hope for a Samurai revival in the U.S. as it hasn't been engineered to meet U.S. safety standards. But it should be a popular rental vehicle in the Caribbean, where Jimnys are also common, if you want to check one out.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.