Revolutionary: Mazda brings back the rotary engine ... in an electric car?

What goes around comes around and around and around.

Eleven years after discontinuing it, Mazda has brought back its signature rotary engine in an unusual way.

It turned it into a range-extending generator for its MX-30 electric SUV.

A rotary engine typically has a better power to weight ratio than a piston engine and runs more smoothly, making it technically ideal for this application, where it can operate at a constant speed.

MYSTERIOUS MAZDA SPORTS CAR REVEALED AS ‘VISION' OF THE FUTURE

The MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is a plug-in hybrid version of the model equipped with a small battery that provides 53 miles of range on the European test cycle.

The gasoline-powered single-rotor engine and 13-gallon gas tank can be used after the battery is drained for longer trips, but is not connected to the wheels at all. It is just used to generate electricity.

It can also be turned on selectively, so the driver can choose when to go into all-electric mode, as is the case with many plug-in hybrids that use piston engines as range extenders.

According to the Autopian, the engine operates at a maximum RPM of 4,700, which is far lower than the 9,000 RPM redline of the rotary in the 2012 Mazda RX-8 sports car, the last to feature one in a conventional set-up where it drove the wheels through a transmission.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The major issues with rotary engines have been efficiency and emissions, which Mazda has addressed with design changes that include new apex seals for the triangular-shaped rotor, which spins within an oval chamber.

The MX-30 R-EV also has a power outlet that allows the powertrain to be used as a stationary generator for electrical appliances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The model launches in Europe this year, but hasn't yet been confirmed for sale in the U.S., where the all-electric MX-30 is currently offered only in California in a version with just 100 miles of range.