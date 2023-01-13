Godzilla lives! Nissan GT-R sports car updated for 15th year of sales

It's a quick dinosaur.

The 2024 Nissan GT-R sports car has been revealed, which will mark its 15th year on the market.

First introduced for the 2009 model year, the GT-R is the second-oldest "new" sports car on sale, the Dodge Challenger having been launched in 2008.

The coupe has been updated with new styling, particularly up front where its grille has been significantly modified compared to the outgoing car.

It's still powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that's capable of accelerating it to 60 mph in less than three seconds, helping to earn it the nickname "Godzilla" among enthusiasts. That performance is thanks in part to the traction provided by its standard all-wheel-drive system and quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Base GT-Rs get a 565 hp version of the engine, while the top-of-the-line Nismo performance model gets one rated at 600 hp plus a unique front fascia, a giant rear wing, a limited-slip front differential and a specially-tuned drivetrain and suspension for improved track performance.

All GT-R's have been redesigned to provide additional downforce without increasing aerodynamic drag. A mid-range T-Spec model combines the lower-power engine with the Nismo's wider front fenders, wheels and carbon ceramic brakes for performance and a more aggressive look.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the 2023 GT-R starts at $115,435 and $212,635 for the Nismo.

Nissan sold just 57 GT-Rs in the U.S. last year, down from 228 in 2021.

The 2024 GT-R is expected to start arriving in dealers this spring and will take the mantle of senior sports car next year as the Challenger is set to be discontinued and replaced by the all-new electric Charger Daytona SRT.