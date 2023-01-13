Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nissan
Published

Godzilla lives! Nissan GT-R sports car updated for 15th year of sales

The GT-R is one of the oldest cars on sale

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2023 Nissan Z Video

Test drive: 2023 Nissan Z

A rolling tribute to Nissan's sports cars

It's a quick dinosaur.

The 2024 Nissan GT-R sports car has been revealed, which will mark its 15th year on the market.

First introduced for the 2009 model year, the GT-R is the second-oldest "new" sports car on sale, the Dodge Challenger having been launched in 2008.

The coupe has been updated with new styling, particularly up front where its grille has been significantly modified compared to the outgoing car.

TEST DRIVE: THE 2023 NISSAN Z IS SPORTS CAR HISTORY

The 2024 Nissan GT-R marks the model's 15 year.

The 2024 Nissan GT-R marks the model's 15 year. (Nissan)

It's still powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that's capable of accelerating it to 60 mph in less than three seconds, helping to earn it the nickname "Godzilla" among enthusiasts. That performance is thanks in part to the traction provided by its standard all-wheel-drive system and quick-shifting six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2023 GT-R had a different grille design.

The 2023 GT-R had a different grille design. (Nissan)

Base GT-Rs get aa 565 hp version of the engine, while the top-of-the-line Nismo performance model gets one rated at 600 hp plus a unique front fascia, a giant rear wing, a limited-slip front differential and a specially-tuned drivetrain and suspension for improved track performance.

New bodywork improves downforce without increasing aerodynamic drag.

New bodywork improves downforce without increasing aerodynamic drag. (Nissan)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

All GT-R's have been redesigned to provide additional downforce without increasing aerodynamic drag. AA mid-range T-Spec model combines the lower-power engine with the Nismo's wider front fenders, wheels and carbon ceramic brakes for performance and a more aggressive look.

The T-Spec borrows the widebody styling of the Nismo.

The T-Spec borrows the widebody styling of the Nismo. (Nissan)

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the 2023 GT-R starts at $115,435 and $212,635 for the Nismo.

The GT-R is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

The GT-R is capable of accelerating to 60 mph in less than three seconds. (Nissan)

Nissan sold just 57 GT-Rs in the U.S. last year, down from 228 in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2024 GT-R is expected to start arriving in dealers this spring and will take the mantle of senior sports car next year as the Challenger is set to be discontinued and replaced by the all-new electric Charger Daytona SRT.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.