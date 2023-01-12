Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai built a car that can drive sideways and spin

e-Corner System adds new capabilities

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hyundai is working on a "revolutionary" new car.

The automaker's Hyundai Mobis parts division is developing a four-wheel steering system for electric cars that allows them to move in mysterious ways.

It has installed the e-Corner System in to an Ioniq 5 electric SUV to demonstrate its capabilities, ahead of putting it into production with a new model as soon as 2025.

The technology combines electric motors mounted within the wheel hub with a steering and suspension system that can turn the wheels up to 90 degrees independently of each other.

The e-Corner System allows a vehicle to drive perfectly sideways.

The e-Corner System allows a vehicle to drive perfectly sideways. (Hyundai Mobis)

It can be used to drive the vehicle diagonally, or perfectly sideways and make it spin in place.

There is also a pivot mode that turns the rear wheels opposite each other and lets it drive in circle defined by one of the front wheels in the center, which could be useful in parking situations.

A pivot feature lets the car drive in a perfect circle.

A pivot feature lets the car drive in a perfect circle. (Hyundai Mobis)

Several automakers already offer four-wheel steering systems, and the GMC Hummer EV has a CrabWalk mode that can be used to drive it diagonally, but so far the rear steering has been limited to 10 degrees.

The Hyundai Mobis M Vision To is a concept shuttle equipped with the e-Corner System.

The Hyundai Mobis M Vision To is a concept shuttle equipped with the e-Corner System. (David Becker/Getty Image)

Hyundai is designing a new "skateboard" style electric car platform around the e-Corner System, which is a flat chassis that incorporates the frame, battery and drivetrain and can support various body styles.

It is planning to use it for an autonomous, shuttle-like vehicle it has revealed in concept form that will leverage the capabilities for use in urban environments.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.