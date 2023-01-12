Hyundai built a car that can drive sideways and spin

Hyundai is working on a "revolutionary" new car.

The automaker's Hyundai Mobis parts division is developing a four-wheel steering system for electric cars that allows them to move in mysterious ways.

It has installed the e-Corner System in to an Ioniq 5 electric SUV to demonstrate its capabilities, ahead of putting it into production with a new model as soon as 2025.

The technology combines electric motors mounted within the wheel hub with a steering and suspension system that can turn the wheels up to 90 degrees independently of each other.

REVIEW: 2023 HYUNDAI PALISADE

It can be used to drive the vehicle diagonally, or perfectly sideways and make it spin in place.

There is also a pivot mode that turns the rear wheels opposite each other and lets it drive in circle defined by one of the front wheels in the center, which could be useful in parking situations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Several automakers already offer four-wheel steering systems, and the GMC Hummer EV has a CrabWalk mode that can be used to drive it diagonally, but so far the rear steering has been limited to 10 degrees.

Hyundai is designing a new "skateboard" style electric car platform around the e-Corner System, which is a flat chassis that incorporates the frame, battery and drivetrain and can support various body styles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is planning to use it for an autonomous, shuttle-like vehicle it has revealed in concept form that will leverage the capabilities for use in urban environments.