Lincoln
Published

Lincoln Nautilus updated for 2021 with snazzy interior

New design and fancier materials for the midsize SUV

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Lincoln

Lincoln

That appears to be the thinking at Lincoln, which has given the Nautilus a major gut renovation.

The midsize SUV was last redesigned in 2019 but is getting an interior redesign highlighted by an entirely new dashboard that brings the model in line with the Navigator, Aviator and Corsair.

Lincoln

Lincoln

The dash now features a layered, horizontal look and is finished in higher-end leather, wood and metallic trims. It also gets Lincoln’s piano key gear selection system and a separate pod on the center console with audio and climate controls.

The 2020 Nautilus featured a much different dashboard design.

The 2020 Nautilus featured a much different dashboard design. (Lincoln)

A widescreen, 13.2-inch, tablet-style display features the latest Sync 4 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a brand-specific starry night sky wallpaper.

(Lincoln)

The Nautilus also received a mild exterior styling update but remains mechanically the same as before, offering a choice of a 250 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine -- with front- or all-wheel-drive -- or a 335 hp turbocharged V6 with standard AWD.

JFK-LINKED LINCOLN CONTINENTAL CONVERTIBLE SOLD FOR $375G

The Nautilus was Lincoln’s best-seller in 2019 and second through the first three quarters of this year. The new model is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2021. Prices haven’t been announced, but the 2020 Nautilus starts at $41,035.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos