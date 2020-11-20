Lincoln Nautilus updated for 2021 with snazzy interior

It’s what’s on the inside that counts.

That appears to be the thinking at Lincoln, which has given the Nautilus a major gut renovation.

The midsize SUV was last redesigned in 2019 but is getting an interior redesign highlighted by an entirely new dashboard that brings the model in line with the Navigator, Aviator and Corsair.

The dash now features a layered, horizontal look and is finished in higher-end leather, wood and metallic trims. It also gets Lincoln’s piano key gear selection system and a separate pod on the center console with audio and climate controls.

A widescreen, 13.2-inch, tablet-style display features the latest Sync 4 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a brand-specific starry night sky wallpaper.

The Nautilus also received a mild exterior styling update but remains mechanically the same as before, offering a choice of a 250 hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine -- with front- or all-wheel-drive -- or a 335 hp turbocharged V6 with standard AWD.

The Nautilus was Lincoln’s best-seller in 2019 and second through the first three quarters of this year. The new model is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in early 2021. Prices haven’t been announced, but the 2020 Nautilus starts at $41,035.

